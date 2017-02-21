UPDATE 2-ConocoPhillips revises down over 1 bln bbls of oil sands reserves
ConocoPhillips has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped. The U.S. oil major said developed and undeveloped reserves of bitumen - the heavy viscous oil found in northern Alberta's remote oil sands - totaled 1.2 billion barrels at the end of 2016, down from 2.4 billion barrels at the end of 2015.
