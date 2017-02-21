UPDATE 1-YPF, Shell sign deal for Vaca Muerta pilot project -YPF
Feb 23 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA said it reached a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell. Both companies will take a 50 percent stake in the Bajada de Anelo field to develop a pilot program, which will be operated by Shell, YPF said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|10 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Wed
|William Smallwood
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC