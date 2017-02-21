UPDATE 1-YPF, Shell sign deal for Vaca Muerta pilot project -YPF

Feb 23 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA said it reached a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday to develop oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million investment from Shell. Both companies will take a 50 percent stake in the Bajada de Anelo field to develop a pilot program, which will be operated by Shell, YPF said in a statement.

