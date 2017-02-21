U.S. rig count increases by three this week to 754
Houston a The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by three this week to 754. A year ago, 502 rigs were active.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Thu
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC