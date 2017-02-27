Trump Said to Weigh Biofuel Plan From Icahn, Ethanol Group

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and the leading U.S. biofuel trade group provided a deal to the Trump administration for revamping the Renewable Fuel Standard that would give both parties a long-sought change to the regulation, according to people familiar with the agreement. The parties, including representatives of refiner Valero Energy Corp., presented the White House with a memorandum containing draft language it could use to direct the Environmental Protection Agency to make the adjustments, according to the people, who declined to be identified discussing ongoing negotiations.

