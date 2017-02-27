TransCanada suspends $15-billion NAFT...

TransCanada suspends $15-billion NAFTA suit on Keystone XL as project advances

TransCanada Corp. has suspended a $15-billion lawsuit against the United States regarding its Keystone XL project following signals by U.S. President Donald Trump that he will likely approve the pipeline. The company filed the North American Free Trade Agreement challenge last year alleging the U.S. government failed in its commitment to protect Canadian investors and ensure the company was treated in accordance with international law.

