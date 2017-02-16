TransCanada refiles application in Ne...

TransCanada refiles application in Nebraska for Keystone XL pipeline route

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

TransCanada is once again seeking approval of its Keystone XL pipeline route in Nebraska in the latest move to push the polarizing project forward since getting a nod from U.S. President Donald Trump. The energy company says the application it filed with the Nebraska Public Service Commission Thursday is the clearest path to achieving route certainty, adding that it expects a decision from the commission by the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) 15 hr Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Tue USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Best shipping container office? Feb 8 Slicksixtysixty 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 16
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC