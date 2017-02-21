TransCanada asks shippers to support ...

TransCanada asks shippers to support new natural gas pipeline tolls

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

TransCanada is proposing a new pipeline tolling system it says will allow western Canadian natural gas to be shipped to Ontario at lower rates to better compete with growing American supplies. The Calgary-based energy transport company is inviting shippers to sign long-term binding commitments by March 9 to move gas on its underutilized Canadian Mainline system from a shipping centre in Alberta to a hub in southern Ontario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline... 19 hr William Smallwood 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 16 Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Best shipping container office? Feb 8 Slicksixtysixty 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC