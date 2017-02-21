TransCanada asks shippers to support new natural gas pipeline tolls
TransCanada is proposing a new pipeline tolling system it says will allow western Canadian natural gas to be shipped to Ontario at lower rates to better compete with growing American supplies. The Calgary-based energy transport company is inviting shippers to sign long-term binding commitments by March 9 to move gas on its underutilized Canadian Mainline system from a shipping centre in Alberta to a hub in southern Ontario.
Read more at Cape Breton Post.
