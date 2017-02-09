Total Lifts Dividend, Plans Growth as Profits Beat Estimates
Total SA raised its dividend by 1.6 percent and said it may give the go-ahead for almost a dozen new projects in the next 18 months after fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates. Patrick Pouyanne told reporters in Paris. "My goal is to launch new projects to prepare the future, while remaining disciplined and cutting costs further because crude prices might drift lower."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
