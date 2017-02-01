Tillerson: Diplomats must be a team d...

Tillerson: Diplomats must be a team despite personal beliefs

Making his debut as America's global envoy, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought Thursday to reassure U.S. diplomats who are anxious after a turbulent first two weeks of President Donald Trump's presidency. Still, he warned diplomats that unspecified changes would be coming.

