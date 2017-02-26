Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (SXL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|23 hr
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC