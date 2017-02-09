Suncor Energy CEO says he thinks it's unlikely U.S. will impose border tax
The CEO of Suncor Energy says he thinks it's unlikely that the United States will bring in a border adjustment tax as has been suggested by some Republican lawmakers. Steve Williams says trade with Canada doesn't appear to be a major concern for U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that there are policies south of the border such as corporate tax reductions that can benefit Suncor.
