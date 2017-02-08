Suncor blames wildfire, plan changes for rising cost of Fort Hills oilsands mine
Suncor Energy is blaming delays caused by last spring's devastating Fort McMurray, Alta., wildfire, along with construction changes to boost capacity, for a $1.4-billion to $1.9-billion increase in the estimated cost of its Fort Hills oilsands mining project. The company says the project, which was 76 per cent complete as of Dec. 31, is now expected to cost $16.5 billion to $17 billion, up from the previous estimate of $15.1 billion.
