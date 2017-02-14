Shell, Eni hit with Nigerian oil deal...

Shell, Eni hit with Nigerian oil deal corruption charges

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Ecologist

Weeks after a major legal victory in London's High Court over oil-polluted communities in Nigeria, writes Joe Sandler Clarke, Shell has suffered a dramatic reversal of fortunes as Italian prosecutors charge the company, and Italy's Eni, on corruption charges over a $1.3 billion oil deal. "This request demonstrates that major international companies and their senior executives are not above the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ecologist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... 9 hr spocko 73
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Best shipping container office? Feb 8 Slicksixtysixty 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 16
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC