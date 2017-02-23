S&P, Dow Open at Record Highs as Oil Rallies
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record intraday highs on Thursday as a rally in oil prices added to optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tax reforms. Oil prices surged 2 percent on Thursday after data showed a surprise decline in U.S. inventories, suggesting a global oversupply maybe be ending.
