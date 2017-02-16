Russia's Lavrov to meet US' Tillerson Thursday: foreign ministry

Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing to become U.S. Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to meet his US counterpart Rex Tillerson for the first time Thursday in Germany, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.