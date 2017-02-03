Runaway bull's escape from Texas butcher shop foiled by modern cowboys on horses

Two cowboys on horseback helped authorities capture a loose bull that had escaped from a butcher shop in the Fort Worth-area town of Weatherford, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Click through the gallery to see signs you know it's about time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, scheduled for March 7-26, 2017: Two cowboys on horseback helped authorities capture a loose bull that had escaped from a butcher shop in the Fort Worth-area town of Weatherford, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.