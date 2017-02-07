Railroad Commission of Texas asks Legislature for $45M
The Railroad Commission of Texas is requesting nearly $45 million from the Legislature to hire more inspectors, upgrade its technology, reduce the inspections backlog and more. The Houston Chronicle reports that the commission, which regulates the state's oil and gas industry, intends to inspect every well in Texas at least once every five years.
