PRRT ReviewOil and gas giants fight own battle against tax changes
While the mining industry is in full cry against WA Nationals leader Brendon Grylls' proposed levy rise on the iron ore majors, oil and gas giants are lining up against potential changes to the petroleum resource rent tax. Treasurer Scott Morrison announced the move in December partly to address claims the companies have been using elements of the PRRT deduction process to wipe out tax liabilities.
