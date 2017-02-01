Police arrest suspects in armed pizza shop robbery

Two Cumberland County men have been arrested and charged in the recent armed robbery of an East Pennsboro Township pizza shop. Mechanicsburg resident William Daughterty, 22, entered the restaurant in the 300 block of East Penn Drive, displayed a black pistol, which turned out to be a pellet gun, and demanded cash at about 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, police said.

