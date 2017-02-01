Police arrest suspects in armed pizza shop robbery
Two Cumberland County men have been arrested and charged in the recent armed robbery of an East Pennsboro Township pizza shop. Mechanicsburg resident William Daughterty, 22, entered the restaurant in the 300 block of East Penn Drive, displayed a black pistol, which turned out to be a pellet gun, and demanded cash at about 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC