Origin flags $1.9bn writedowns

Origin Energy has flagged a hit to profitability a day ahead of its half-year earnings, announcing it will take a $1.9 billion impairment charge against the value of some of its major assets. The energy producer and retailer has, however, firmed up its full-year earnings guidance, with the bottom end of its forecast range now raised to $2.45 billion, from $2.37 billion previously.

