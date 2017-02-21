Oil Search to bolster spending in PNG
Oil and gas producer Oil Search expects to spend big this year, after returning to profit, with the bulk going on exploration and evaluation projects in Papua New Guinea. Oil Search anticipates spending about $US250 million to $US300 million on exploration and evaluation in 2017, part of its forecast capital costs of $US360-$US460 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC