Oil rep: Fracking opposition hurting New Mexico oil industry
An oil and gas industry says opposition to fracking is threatening the political viability of the oil industry in New Mexico. The Roswell Daily Record reports Mack Energy of Artesia government affairs director Claire Chase told lawmakers last week that New Mexico is the most vulnerable state in the nation to increasing opposition to fracking and fossil fuels in general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Sun
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC