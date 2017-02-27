Oil rep: Fracking opposition hurting ...

Oil rep: Fracking opposition hurting New Mexico oil industry

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

An oil and gas industry says opposition to fracking is threatening the political viability of the oil industry in New Mexico. The Roswell Daily Record reports Mack Energy of Artesia government affairs director Claire Chase told lawmakers last week that New Mexico is the most vulnerable state in the nation to increasing opposition to fracking and fossil fuels in general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Sun oy vey 7
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Sat THE PIPE 2012 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Feb 23 PoliciaFederal 18
Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline... Feb 22 William Smallwood 1
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC