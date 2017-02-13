Oil 221x292

The Stanbic Bank 4th annual local content conference 2017 will take place on February 21 at the Kampala Serena Hotel; What is in it for the local firms in Uganda's nascent oil and gas industry? This is one question that has been on the lips of many since Uganda discovered oil in commercially viable quantities more than a decade ago. The Stanbic Bank 4th annual local content conference 2017 will take place on February 21 at the Kampala Serena Hotel; will focus on opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

