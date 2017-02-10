Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass
There are 5 comments on the The Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass. In it, The Gazette reports that:
The focus on China is understandable: The U.S. trade deficit in goods with China is five times bigger than any other. The U.S. trade gap with Mexico , though, is smaller than the ones with Japan and Germany .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
LOL ... because you moron says so?
|
Since: Oct 12
49,584
Location hidden
|
#3 3 hrs ago
Worst 3 week roll out ever......
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,961
The Left Coast
|
#6 15 min ago
Find a 'safe zone' like UC Berkley and hang in there, only 413 weeks to go.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|15 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC