Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan ...

Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass

There are 5 comments on the The Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass. In it, The Gazette reports that:

The focus on China is understandable: The U.S. trade deficit in goods with China is five times bigger than any other. The U.S. trade gap with Mexico , though, is smaller than the ones with Japan and Germany .

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 4 hrs ago
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 3 hrs ago
LOL ... because you moron says so?

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12



Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
Worst 3 week roll out ever......

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#4 3 hrs ago
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09



The Left Coast

#6 15 min ago
Find a 'safe zone' like UC Berkley and hang in there, only 413 weeks to go.
Chicago, IL

