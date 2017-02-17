Massachusetts AG won't comply with House panel's subpoena
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office says the Democrat will not comply with another congressional subpoena seeking records about an investigation of Exxon-Mobil Corp. The Boston Globe reports that Healey received the subpoena on Thursday from the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, chaired by Republican Texas Rep. Lamar Smith. Healey and Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of New York also refused to comply with a subpoena from the panel last summer.
