Man accused in killing of Pinky, Busch Gardens flamingo, found incompetent
The Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants The judge issued the order, after two doctors who examined Joseph Corrao concluded he's not competent to stand trial on an aggravated animal cruelty charge. But Hillsborough Circuit Judge Tom Barber ordered that they should both appear at a future court date to discuss their findings and treatment options to restore Corrao to competency.
