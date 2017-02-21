Lakers trading Lou Williams to Houston for Corey Brewer

In statehouses across the country, lawmakers with loved ones who fell victim to drugs are leading the fight against the nation's deadly opioid-abuse crisis, drawing on sad personal experience to attack the problem. In statehouses across the country, lawmakers with loved ones who fell victim to drugs are leading the fight against the nation's deadly opioid-abuse crisis, drawing on sad personal experience to attack the problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.