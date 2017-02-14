Is Everybody Here? Supreme Court Defi...

Is Everybody Here? Supreme Court Defines Necessary Parties

Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 39 requires joinder of person who is subject to service as a party to the suit if that person's absence would prevent complete relief or that person claims an interest in the litigation. Failure to join necessary parties can result in abatement and even dismissal.

