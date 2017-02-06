Flight attendant saves passenger from human trafficking
Former flight attendant Nancy Rivard founded Airline Ambassadors International , an organization focused on providing humanitarian services by leveraging connections with airlines. One of their main focuses is training airline workers to spot victims of human trafficking.
