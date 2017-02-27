Examiner: Drowning official cause of NY man's death

Dive crews prepare to head back into the Saugatuck River to search for a car that was submerged with two people inside on Saturday night under the Interstate 95 bridge in Westport. Dive crews prepare to head back into the Saugatuck River to search for a car that was submerged with two people inside on Saturday night under the Interstate 95 bridge in Westport.

