Ex-state's attorney pleads guilty for tax evasion in SD
Forty-eight-year-old Kenneth Orrock, of Rapid City, appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge Friday after he was charged last month for failing to collect and pay taxes for his private security company, Black Hills Patrol, in 2015. A plea deal signed by Orrock says he has agreed to pay the IRS more than $280,000 in restitution.
