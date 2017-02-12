Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EP...

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Position Cut by First Houston Capital Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

First Houston Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 400 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... 3 hr gwww 35
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Best shipping container office? Feb 8 Slicksixtysixty 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 16
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,486 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC