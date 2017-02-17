Enbridge to invest $1.7 billion in German utility's North Sea wind farm
Enbridge Inc. says it will invest $1.7 billion in a North Sea off-shore wind energy project off the coast of Germany. The Calgary-based company says it will have 50 per cent ownership of the Hohe See project once the staged investment is complete, while German utility EnBW will continue to own the other 50 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC