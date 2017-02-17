Enbridge Partners with EnBW on 497-MW...

Enbridge Partners with EnBW on 497-MW German Offshore Wind Project

Enbridge Inc. announced it has acquired an effective 50 percent ownership in the 497-megawatt Hohe See offshore wind project from EnBW, a German utility, who will retain the remaining interest. Hohe See is a late design-stage project located in the North Sea, 98 kilometers off the coast of Germany.

Chicago, IL

