Dynegy Inc. Receives Final Approval to Acquire Engie Us Portfolio
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order clearing the path for Dynegy Inc. to complete its acquisition of ENGIE's United States portfolio 9,017 megawatts of generation capacity located in the ERCOT, PJM, and ISO-New England electricity markets. "This marks another major milestone in Dynegy's transformation, bringing a large portfolio of high-quality assets in key power markets," said Bob Flexon, Dynegy President & CEO.
