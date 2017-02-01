Dynegy Inc. Receives Final Approval t...

Dynegy Inc. Receives Final Approval to Acquire Engie Us Portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order clearing the path for Dynegy Inc. to complete its acquisition of ENGIE's United States portfolio 9,017 megawatts of generation capacity located in the ERCOT, PJM, and ISO-New England electricity markets. "This marks another major milestone in Dynegy's transformation, bringing a large portfolio of high-quality assets in key power markets," said Bob Flexon, Dynegy President & CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 17
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC