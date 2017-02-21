Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

** SourceHOV LLC, Novitex Holdings Inc and Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 agreed to combine in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion, to scale up their businesses in the financial technology and business services industry. ** China's state-run Zhenhua Oil has signed a preliminary deal with Chevron to buy the U.S. oil major's natural gas fields in Bangladesh that are worth about $2 billion, two Beijing-based Chinese oil executives said.

