Cleanup of oil spill in Saskatchewan cost $107 million, Husky Energy says
Husky Energy says efforts to clean up a major oil pipeline spill last year in Saskatchewan have cost $107 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|20 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC