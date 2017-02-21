Chesapeake narrows 4Q loss to $343 million
Aggressive cost-cutting helped Chesapeake Energy Corp. narrow its fourth-quarter loss to a mere fraction of the massive $2.2 billion loss a year ago, but investors were unimpressed as shares fell more than 6 percent in midday trading as commodity prices in the energy sector remain flat. The Oaklahoma City-based oil and gas producer cut its loss to $343 million in the quarter.
