Chesapeake narrows 4Q loss to $343 million

Aggressive cost-cutting helped Chesapeake Energy Corp. narrow its fourth-quarter loss to a mere fraction of the massive $2.2 billion loss a year ago, but investors were unimpressed as shares fell more than 6 percent in midday trading as commodity prices in the energy sector remain flat. The Oaklahoma City-based oil and gas producer cut its loss to $343 million in the quarter.

