CEFC China Energy wins 4 percent stake in UAE oil project

" The United Arab Emirates' main state oil company has agreed to give CEFC China Energy a 4 percent stake in a major onshore oil project a day after awarding a minority stake to another Chinese company. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said Monday that CEFC is paying an entry fee of $888 million for the concession operated by the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations, also known as ADCO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.