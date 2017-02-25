Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp
Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period.
