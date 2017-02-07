Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016...
Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM Central Standard Time. Carrizo plans to issue a press release containing its financial and operating results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
