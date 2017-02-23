Canadian pipeline prompts oil talk in...

Canadian pipeline prompts oil talk in Ogdensburg, Massena

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Renewed interest by Washington in bringing oil from the Canadian northwest to the U.S. for refinement and shipping has prompted speculation over whether new economic opportunities related to the oil industry also might exist for north country border communities on the St. Lawrence River. President Donald J. Trump has issued executive orders to resurrect both the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline... Wed William Smallwood 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 16 Slicksixtysix 79
News How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin... Feb 14 USA Today 1
News Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German... Feb 14 spocko 73
News Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Best shipping container office? Feb 8 Slicksixtysixty 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 30 who monitors them 50
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC