Canada's oilpatch fears U.S. rejection of methane limit will hurt competitiveness
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says a vote Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives to axe limits on methane emissions from drilling operations threatens to harm the competitiveness of Canada's energy industry. Alex Ferguson, the vice-president of policy for CAPP, says Canada must work to reduce the costs the oil and gas industry will face as it implements mandated cuts to methane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC