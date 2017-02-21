Canada Stocks-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners. Supermarket chain Loblaw's advanced 2.1 percent to C$70.37 after reporting a sharp jump in profit and higher-than-expected revenue.
