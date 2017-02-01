Canada Stocks-TSX inches up as gold miners gain; Bce, Cameco weigh
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday as gold miners gained and insurers slipped with uncertainty around when the U.S. Federal Reserve might next raise interest rates. The most influential movers on the index also included BCE Inc, which fell 1.4 percent to C$57.59 as the telecom company paid heavily to win wireless customers and forecast 2017 profit below analyst estimates.
