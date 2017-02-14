Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management LTD
Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
|Keystone XL? That's Crude, Mr. President
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Best shipping container office?
|Feb 8
|Slicksixtysixty
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 30
|who monitors them
|50
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Jan 28
|Donald duck Von T...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC