Border-Adjustment Tax Divides Energy Sector
The linchpin of a corporate tax overhaul proposed by House Republicans would mark a massive change for the U.S. oil-and-gas industry and has companies frantically studying whether to support it, fight it or stay on the sidelines. The proposal, a border-adjustment tax, would remove companies' ability to deduct import costs, including on raw materials, as regular business expenses.
