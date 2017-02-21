Black Hills wildfire grows, homes eva...

Black Hills wildfire grows, homes evacuated

KOTA in Rapid City is reporting that the Pretty Flower Fire is now about 40 acres and threatening 20 to 30 structures, according to Great Plains Fire Information. Two engines, from the state and Forest Service, are on the fire.

