Big banks drag ASX200 into the red

Strong earnings results from reporting companies failed to stem the tide of a falling market, with the big miners and the bigger banks pulling the index into the red. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 shed 0.3 per cent to 5724.2 on Monday, its sixth session in the red of the last seven, despite strong leads from the S&P500 and Dow Jones, the latter of which continued its 11 day of record closes on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.