Big banks drag ASX200 into the red
Strong earnings results from reporting companies failed to stem the tide of a falling market, with the big miners and the bigger banks pulling the index into the red. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 shed 0.3 per cent to 5724.2 on Monday, its sixth session in the red of the last seven, despite strong leads from the S&P500 and Dow Jones, the latter of which continued its 11 day of record closes on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|13 hr
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Sat
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Old Republican
|80
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Limestone & Potash Rock into Octane gasoline...
|Feb 22
|William Smallwood
|1
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Feb 14
|USA Today
|1
|Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and German...
|Feb 14
|spocko
|73
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC