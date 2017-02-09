BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
A sign adorns the building where mining company BHP Billiton has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
